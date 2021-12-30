Lifestyle Post-party cleaning: How to make it less stressful

Post-party cleaning: How to make it less stressful

Varnika Sharma Edited by Anamica Singh Dec 30, 2021, 08:36 pm 2 min read

Cleaning up after a house party can become less stressful with a little planning

Post-party cleaning is stressful, but all you need is a little planning and you can tone down the stress by several notches. There are a few things that you can do in advance to ensure an easier cleaning experience. Then a little smartness during the cleaning will make the job easier. Let us go through some things that can make post-party cleaning hassle-free.

#1, 2 Designate a place for trash; load the dishwasher at night

1. Designate a place for all the disposables and one for leftover food on plates. Let the guests know about them and ask them to put the disposables in the. This will make your job much easier later. 2. Collect the dishes and load the dishwasher at night itself as waking up to a scattered kitchen will give you a headache.

#3, 4 Collect the garbage; wipe the stains

3. Grab a garbage bag and take a quick walk around the house. Pick up the waste and put it in the garbage bag. Cleaning the mess at night itself will be a relief the next day. 4. Take another walk, this time with a cleaner and a cloth in hand. Locate spills and stains, spray, wipe and you are done.

#5, 6 Evaluate your tasks; involve kids

5. Prepare a family plan for a proper cleaning Divide the house into sections and allot a corner to each family member. Do not forget to clean the main door and the refrigerator. 6. Involve your kids and assign easy tasks to them. They can help you fill the water bottles, gather scattered items, and put things back in place.

#7, 8 Clean the floors; put furniture back in place

7. Now it's time to clean the floors. Get a few extra mops so that everyone can pitch in as discussed above. 8. Furniture is often shifted around to make room for the guests. Get going and start putting everything back in its place. Check for more stains and clean immediately. Place items back on tables and shelves.

#9, 10 Move to the bathroom; wash your worries away

9. Let's move to the toilet. Your bathroom might need deep cleaning, depending on how many people you had over. Clean the basin, taps, and the floor thoroughly. Light some scented candles for freshness. Don't forget to wipe the bathroom door and knob. 10. In the end, take a hot shower or soak in the tub to get rid of all the fatigue.