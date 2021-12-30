Lifestyle 7 K-Beauty ingredients that are pure magic

Sneha Das Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 07:55 pm 2 min read

Korean skincare has been all the rage for some time now

Korean skincare is extremely popular these days as it focuses on natural ingredients. It aims at giving you glowing and healthy skin. The magic is in its ingredients that are native to Korea. Ginseng, snail mucin, licorice root, and birch juice are some of the most popular ingredients used in Korean skincare. Let's take a look at some of these ingredients.

#1 Snail mucin

Snail mucin is an extremely important ingredient in Korean skincare and it is packed with essential nutrients like glycoprotein, hyaluronic acid, proteoglycans, copper, and microbial peptides. Snail mucin is used in serums, essences, masks, and moisturizers and provides immense hydration due to its high water content. It also has anti-aging, brightening, and soothing properties that give you a glowing and healthier-looking complexion.

#2 Licorice root

Licorice root comes from the root of the licorice plant and holds herbal properties. This ingredient is used in various Korean sun protection products. It helps with hyperpigmentation and keeps the skin healthy and hydrated. It helps in fading skin pigmentation caused due to exposure to harmful UV rays. It is a great alternative to harsh chemical sunscreens.

#3 Birch Juice

Birch juice is a trusted ingredient in the Korean skincare routine. The juice or sap is extracted from the finest white and black Birch trees and is enriched with vitamins, minerals, proteins, and enzymes. When used in skincare, it nourishes your skin and balances its natural moisture. It also soothes sensitive and irritated skin and reduces inflammation due to its strong detoxifying properties.

#4 & 5 Propolis and Ginseng

Propolis is a natural gummy compound produced by bees that strengthens their hives. The ingredient has antioxidant, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties. It boosts collagen production and treats acne and dull skin. Rich in antioxidants, ginseng is harvested from a root plant that removes wrinkles and increases blood circulation in the skin. It also fades pigmentation and gives a natural glow to the skin.

#6 & 7 Centella Asiatica and fermented rice water

Centella Asiatica, or tiger grass, is a plant herb that is known for its medicinal properties. It is used in Korean skincare to soothe, moisturize and heal the skin. Rich in antioxidants and amino acids, it tackles blemishes and has anti-aging properties. Fermented rice water is well-known for its brightening properties. It also controls sebum production and mattifies greasy skin which eventually reduces acne.