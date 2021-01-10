A full body cleanse or detox is the process of removing toxins from the body. Detoxing the body at regular intervals is essential to eliminate unhealthy substances and to improve overall health. If you feel sluggish and are tired due to changing weather, a full body cleanse, with moderate exercise, will help rejuvenate and improve overall health and leave you lighter as well.

Water Start your day by sipping on lemon water

Drinking enough water is key to any detox program. Carry a bottle of water and make sure to refill it time and again. You can also take the help of apps to remind you to sip water, in case you get caught up with work. Start your day with a warm glass of lemon water. This helps to flush out toxins and cleanse the body.

Limitations Limit the intake of alcohol, sugar, and processed foods

While it is best to not indulge in alcohol, sugar, and processed foods even on a normal day, make sure to avoid it while on your cleanse. A healthy liver is essential to filter out waste from the body but alcohol consumption downright alters this function. Excessive intake of processed sugars and other foods also leads to chronic illnesses such as obesity and diabetes.

Whole foods You can think of substituting white rice with brown rice

The high fiber content of brown rice helps in reducing the fat percentage in the body. Substituting white rice with its brown counterpart will also keep you full for longer hours. Have a healthy serving of sprouts and vegetables every day. A detox salad of cauliflower, broccoli, lemon juice, and parsley for dinner, cleanses the body and keeps late-night hunger pangs at bay.

Salt Limit salt intake to remove excess fluids from the body