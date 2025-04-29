What's the story

Gensol Engineering's shares have been on a free fall for the 14th straight day, dropping 5% today to hit a new lower circuit.

The crisis-ridden company has lost 55% of its market value this month alone.

The fall in share price was triggered after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the firm's offices in Gurugram and Ahmedabad and conducted search and seizure operations.