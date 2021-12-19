Entertainment #NewsBytesExclusive: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is Miss Trans Global 2021 approved!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 19, 2021, 01:11 pm

Miss Trans Global 2021 Sruthy Sithara gave her approval to 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the latest Bollywood offering from Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, is winning hearts all over. The Hindi movie captures the love story of a man and a trans woman and the complications that follow after the truth comes out. And, the portrayal has received an approval stamp from Miss Trans Global 2021, India's Sruthy Sithara. Here's what she had to say.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sithara (25), hailing from Kerala, is the first Indian woman to bag the title of Miss Trans Global. In a virtual event on December 1, the crown found home in India for the very first time. Sithara vowed to work for "my community, for my country, for the transglobal organization, for all those who are oppressed and marginalized," upon winning the title.

Quotes '[Movie] gives a good message in society about trans people'

Speaking to us after her historic win, the model heaped praises on the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. Stressing on the importance of films in spreading awareness about transgender people, Sithara said, "[Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui] gives a good message in society about trans people, their lives." "It sheds light on the importance of acceptance and gender orientation." She also appreciated the film on her Instagram Story.

Future Sithara doesn't want youngsters to face social obstructions like her

Both Khurrana and Kapoor had thanked Sithara for the review online, testaments of which are still highlighted on the 25-year-old's Instagram handle. And none of this has been easy. Recalling the time when she came out, Sithara said she had to go through a lot of trauma, a factor she doesn't want youngsters to face in the coming years.

Do you know? She dedicated her win to mother, Anannyah Kumari Alex

Sithara dedicated her crown to her amma and Anannyah Kumari Alex, Kerala's first transgender RJ, who died by suicide this year. "Both personalities inspired me a lot." While her mother taught her the importance of hard work, Alex's support was monumental in her pageant journey.

Inspiration 'Trans people have same caliber to do everything cis-people do'

Apart from spreading awareness about trans people and their mental health through her campaign, The Kaleidoscope, Sithara also wishes to work in movies. "You have to live in the life of your dreams...on your own terms," she concluded, adding, "Trans people have the same caliber to do everything cis-people do." Miss Trans Global, an international pageant, gives a stage to trans and gender-nonconforming people.