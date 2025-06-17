What's the story

The television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been the ultimate testament of what American friendships are all about.

Through its ten seasons, it made sure to highlight the moments that defined how friends living in New York City dealt with life.

The series showed us the ups and downs, laughter, and tears that come along with keeping your close ones close.

Here are 5 instances when F.R.I.E.N.D.S truly showed us what unbreakable friendships look like.