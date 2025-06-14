'The Whale' director in talks for Dwayne Johnson's 'Breakthrough'
What's the story
Acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky is in early discussions to helm the upcoming film Breakthrough, which will star Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, reported Deadline.
The project is being developed under the A24 banner, known for its indie hits.
If finalized, this will mark Aronofsky's second collaboration with A24 after his critically acclaimed 2022 film The Whale.
Film details
What we know about 'Breakthrough'
The screenplay for Breakthrough has been penned by Zeke Goodman.
The story is set in Southern California at the turn of the millennium and follows an isolated young man who falls under the spell of a motivational speaker.
The speaker's charismatic personality hides his morally dubious tactics and personal darkness.
Johnson will play a supporting role in this intriguing narrative.
Production details
Johnson's other projects
Johnson is also set to appear in The Smashing Machine, another A24 project, which will hit theaters on October 3.
Meanwhile, Aronofsky's next directorial venture is Sony's Caught Stealing.
Breakthrough will be produced by Stacey Sher's Shiny Penny Productions, along with Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions.