'I am gobsmacked': Gary Oldman knighted by King Charles
What's the story
Hollywood actor Gary Oldman, who won an Oscar for Darkest Hour, has been knighted by King Charles III.
The ceremony was a part of the King's birthday honors and is a recognition of Oldman's contribution to cinema.
This is the first time he has received such a royal accolade.
Former England football captain David Beckham and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, among others, also received the prestigious honor.
Actor's response
'It's mind-boggling...humbling and flattering...': Oldman on knighthood
Upon receiving the honor, Oldman (67) expressed his disbelief and surprise.
He said, "It's actually sort of mind-boggling. I'm gobsmacked."
"To be included in the long lineage of extraordinary actors, artists, and others who hold this title fills me with indescribable humility and pride."
"It is emotional, humbling and flattering all at the same time to be recognized amongst them."
Tribute
Oldman remembers his mother
Oldman also took time to remember his mother, Kathleen, who died three months after he won an Oscar for Darkest Hour.
"She was 99, and she was of that generation where...I remember her talking about getting the letter from the Queen when you reached a hundred."
"And my mum wanted that letter from the Queen. But yeah, I thought about her because I think she would've been absolutely chuffed with this."
Global recognition
Oldman's roles that made him a global star
Oldman gained global recognition for his roles as a New York gangster in State of Grace (1990), Lee Harvey Oswald in JFK (1991), and Dracula in Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992).
He is also known for his performances in films like Harry Potter, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and Air Force One.
He currently leads the critically acclaimed series Slow Horses.