What's the story

Hollywood actor Gary Oldman, who won an Oscar for Darkest Hour, has been knighted by King Charles III.

The ceremony was a part of the King's birthday honors and is a recognition of Oldman's contribution to cinema.

This is the first time he has received such a royal accolade.

Former England football captain David Beckham and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, among others, also received the prestigious honor.