Michelle Yeoh is shaking up Hollywood's definition of a hero
Michelle Yeoh has become a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, thanks largely to her unconventional take on heroism.
For decades, her career has been defined by defying all preconceived notions of cinema.
With every character she plays, she has transformed what it means to be a hero on screen.
Here's looking at some of Yeoh's work that is changing Hollywood and inspiring millions.
Drive 1
Breaking stereotypes with 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'
In the iconic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Yeoh was pivotal in breaking away from typical female stereotypes in action films.
Her character was strong and independent, showcasing martial arts skills that were traditionally reserved for male leads.
Yeoh's performance not only highlighted her talent but also paved the way for more inclusive casting in action movies.
Drive 2
Embracing complex characters in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Yeoh's role in Everything Everywhere All at Once proved that she is not afraid to get her hands dirty with complex characters.
The movie gave her a chance to play a character with multiple facets, dispelling the idea that heroes can only be one thing.
This portrayal highlighted the importance of diversity and complexity in storytelling.
Drive 3
Championing female empowerment through diverse roles
Throughout her career, Yeoh has championed female empowerment by choosing roles that highlight strength and resilience.
Be it a warrior or a leader, she is always seen portraying women who break stereotypes and inspire others.
Her commitment to these roles emphasizes the importance of representation in media.
Drive 4
Influencing future generations of actors
Yeoh's influence goes beyond her performances; she is an inspiration for generations of actors hoping to break barriers in Hollywood.
By redefining the image of a hero through diverse portrayals, she empowers aspiring actors to go after varied opportunities without being boxed by traditional industry standards.