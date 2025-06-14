Justin Bieber confronts paparazzi in heated altercation: 'Stop provoking me'
Pop sensation Justin Bieber recently got into a heated argument with paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu, California.
The incident, which took place on Thursday evening (local time), saw the singer lashing out at photographers who were persistently filming him despite his visible discomfort.
The video of the altercation has since gone viral.
Bieber gets into a heated argument with paparazzi
Confrontation details
'We're gonna set boundaries here today,' says Bieber
In the video, Bieber is seen trying to hide himself from the cameras before delivering a strong message to the paparazzi.
"We're gonna set boundaries here today. I'm not afraid to set boundaries," he said.
The photographers wished him a "Happy Father's Day", but Bieber remained visibly agitated.
"Stop provoking me. I'm a real dad, a real husband, a real man," the singer said, referencing his family with wife Hailey Bieber and their nine-month-old son Jack Blues.
Demanding respect
Bieber asks the paparazzi to get out of his face
As tensions escalated, Bieber's security team intervened and asked the photographers to step back.
However, the situation worsened when one of them asked him about immigration-related concerns.
An increasingly fed-up Bieber responded, "I'm a real man with a real family... And you're really in front of my face."
Continued confrontation
'You'll take this video out of context...,' he said
Bieber told them, "You'll take this video out of context like you always do... You think I'm an idiot, bro. I'm at my wit's f***ing end is what I am at. I'm demanding respect."
"You confuse my anger with disrespect. It's anger because you're disrespecting me. You don't get to disrespect me and get away with it," he declared in the video.
Final words
Singer claims photographers were provoking him
He continued, "Not tonight. I love my evenings, I love my wife, I love my family, and you provoke me, and it's sad."
"I don't know who the f***s paying you to provoke me, but I'm not the f***ing one. OK? Stop provoking me and s**t... I'm not to be f***ed with."
Fan reactions
Fans support Bieber, slam paparazzi
The viral video sparked support for Bieber and criticism for the invasive paparazzi culture.
"I think the paparazzi should be illegal tbh," wrote one fan.
While another commented, "This actually is messed up. Anyone would f***ing snap being harassed like this every single time you stepped out."