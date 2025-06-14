In the video, Bieber is seen trying to hide himself from the cameras before delivering a strong message to the paparazzi.

"We're gonna set boundaries here today. I'm not afraid to set boundaries," he said.

The photographers wished him a "Happy Father's Day", but Bieber remained visibly agitated.

"Stop provoking me. I'm a real dad, a real husband, a real man," the singer said, referencing his family with wife Hailey Bieber and their nine-month-old son Jack Blues.