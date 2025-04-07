What's the story

India's four richest billionaires, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Savitri Jindal and family, and Shiv Nadar, saw their combined net worth plummet today amid a market crash.

According to Forbes's real-time billionaire list, the total drop stood at $10.3 billion, driven by global trade tensions and recession fears in the US.

Ambani took the biggest hit with his wealth falling by $3.6 billion to $87.7 billion.