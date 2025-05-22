Saiyami Kher balances film shoot with extensive Ironman 70.3 training
What's the story
Actor Saiyami Kher has begun intense training for the 2025 Ironman 70.3 Jonkoping European Championship. The event will be held in Sweden on July 6.
According to a report by Mid-Day, Kher's training routine includes a 10.03-kilometer treadmill run, a 40.43-kilometer cycling session across Mumbai's roads, and a 1.5-kilometer pool swim.
On average, her daily training spans more than three hours, covering all three demanding triathlon disciplines with dedication and focus.
Training hurdles
Kher faces challenges in triathlon training
Despite the grueling training schedule, Kher is determined to build her endurance and pace for the upcoming long-distance race.
She confessed, "I am feeling far from ready for the 70.3."
Making things more difficult for her preparations is her current filming schedule for a yet-untitled bilingual movie in Mumbai.
"Training for the Ironman 70.3 while shooting or traveling is challenging, but I've never liked doing things halfway," she said.
Race challenges
Kher's experience and challenges in the Ironman 70.3
Having participated in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon last year, Kher now has a tougher challenge with the new race route.
The route was changed after she registered. It now includes many hills and steep climbs.
The new course is more difficult than what she faced last year.
Because of this, Kher has increased her training efforts.
Despite the difficulty, the Ghoomer actor stays motivated.