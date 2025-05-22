What's the story

Actor Saiyami Kher has begun intense training for the 2025 Ironman 70.3 Jonkoping European Championship. The event will be held in Sweden on July 6.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Kher's training routine includes a 10.03-kilometer treadmill run, a 40.43-kilometer cycling session across Mumbai's roads, and a 1.5-kilometer pool swim.

On average, her daily training spans more than three hours, covering all three demanding triathlon disciplines with dedication and focus.