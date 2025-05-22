Kim Kardashian graduates law school after six long years
What's the story
After a grueling six years, reality TV star Kim Kardashian has officially completed her legal apprenticeship.
The 44-year-old fashion mogul announced her academic milestone on Wednesday, celebrating with a small commencement ceremony with close family and friends.
Among the attendees were her sister Khloe Kardashian, kids Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and friend Van Jones.
The event had unique place settings made from Kardashian's old study notes.
Journey
Kardashian's journey to law school graduation
Kardashian's foray into law started after she was "dumbfounded" by the rotten state of the legal system.
This prompted her to look into criminal justice reform and join a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2018.
She attempted the "baby bar" exam—marking the first year of study for students in unaccredited law classes—three times before passing it in 2021.
Dedication
Kardashian's dedication to legal studies
According to Kardashian's legal mentor, she devoted "18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years" to her studies. This totals to "5,184 hours of legal study."
The mentor said Kardashian accomplished this while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows, and advocating for others in courtrooms.
Praise
Kardashian's family praised her determination
Meanwhile, Kardashian's family praised her determination to follow in her late father Robert Kardashian's footsteps into a legal career.
Her sister Khloe, who shared her pride and inspiration on Instagram, said, "This was years and years in the making... This was just such a cool accomplishment, and I'm so proud. This was really inspiring and motivating."
Next step
Kardashian's next step to becoming a practicing attorney
Despite her recent graduation, Kardashian's legal journey isn't over yet.
In order to become a practicing attorney, she has to clear the California Bar Exam, which is taken every year in February and July.
This next step will take her career in law even further, after she passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March.