May 22, 202510:56 am

What's the story

After a grueling six years, reality TV star Kim Kardashian has officially completed her legal apprenticeship.

The 44-year-old fashion mogul announced her academic milestone on Wednesday, celebrating with a small commencement ceremony with close family and friends.

Among the attendees were her sister Khloe Kardashian, kids Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and friend Van Jones.

The event had unique place settings made from Kardashian's old study notes.