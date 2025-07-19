Where to watch Genelia-Sreeleela's 'Junior' after theatrical run

Page Loader
'Junior' is playing in theaters

By Isha Sharma
Jul 19, 2025
03:17 pm
What's the story

The Telugu-Kannada film Junior, starring Sreeleela, Genelia Deshmukh, and Kireeti Reddy, is eyeing an OTT release on Prime Video after its theatrical run, reported India Times. The movie was released on Friday and has been creating a buzz in the industry with its trailer and catchy songs. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told the portal that the film could premiere on Prime Video four weeks after its theatrical release.

Film overview

'Junior' is a romantic drama

Junior, a romantic drama directed by Radha Krishna Reddy in Telugu and Kannada, revolves around Abhi, a carefree college student who falls in love with Spoorthi. Despite being headlined by a newcomer, the film may benefit from Sreeleela's popularity in Telugu cinema. It has been distributed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Deshmukh's statement

The film felt like 'homecoming' to Deshmukh

Speaking about her return to Telugu films with Junior, Deshmukh told The Hindu, "It felt like a homecoming, to return to Hyderabad and shoot. It is here that I fell in love with acting and cinema." "All the good roles I played are from the South Indian film industry, and I am blessed to have received such opportunities," she said in a separate statement to Shemaroo Lifestyle.