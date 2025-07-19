Where to watch Genelia-Sreeleela's 'Junior' after theatrical run

Junior, a romantic drama directed by Radha Krishna Reddy in Telugu and Kannada, revolves around Abhi, a carefree college student who falls in love with Spoorthi. Despite being headlined by a newcomer, the film may benefit from Sreeleela's popularity in Telugu cinema. It has been distributed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Speaking about her return to Telugu films with Junior, Deshmukh told The Hindu, "It felt like a homecoming, to return to Hyderabad and shoot. It is here that I fell in love with acting and cinema." "All the good roles I played are from the South Indian film industry, and I am blessed to have received such opportunities," she said in a separate statement to Shemaroo Lifestyle.