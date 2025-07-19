Raghav Juyal plays Jackie Shroff's son in SRK-Suhana film 'King'

Excitement around 'King'

King isn't just another big-budget movie—it's SRK and Suhana's first feature film together, which fans have been waiting for.

With veteran actors like Shroff and Bachchan, with Bachchan as an antagonist, and Juyal riding high from recent praise, this release is shaping up to be one to watch.

Filming started earlier this year and picks up again in October.