Raghav Juyal plays Jackie Shroff's son in SRK-Suhana film 'King'
Raghav Juyal, fresh off his buzzworthy turn in Kill, has landed a key role in the action thriller King.
The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana together for the first time.
Juyal will play Jackie Shroff's on-screen son, with Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan also joining the cast.
Excitement around 'King'
King isn't just another big-budget movie—it's SRK and Suhana's first feature film together, which fans have been waiting for.
With veteran actors like Shroff and Bachchan, with Bachchan as an antagonist, and Juyal riding high from recent praise, this release is shaping up to be one to watch.
Filming started earlier this year and picks up again in October.