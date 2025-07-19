Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' opens at ₹40L—can it pick-up?
"Tanvi The Great," a Hindi drama directed by Anupam Kher and produced under the banner of the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), opened to a modest ₹40 lakh at the Indian box office on Friday.
Night shows had the most buzz, but overall turnout was just 14.41%.
'Tanvi The Great'—a tale of an army aspirant
The film follows Tanvi, played by newcomer Shubhangi Dutt—a young autistic woman determined to join the Indian Army in honor of her late father.
With Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in key roles, it's packed with emotion and patriotism.
Though it got love at festivals like Cannes and New York, it's facing tough competition from movies like Saiyaara.
Will it be able to find its audience?
With "Son Of Sardaar 2" dropping next week, "Tanvi The Great" doesn't have much time to build momentum.
Still, its heartfelt story could catch on with families through word-of-mouth.
Made for around ₹50 crore and running 2.5 hours long, all eyes are on whether it can find its audience soon.