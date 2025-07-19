Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' opens at ₹40L—can it pick-up?

'Tanvi The Great'—a tale of an army aspirant

The film follows Tanvi, played by newcomer Shubhangi Dutt—a young autistic woman determined to join the Indian Army in honor of her late father.

With Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in key roles, it's packed with emotion and patriotism.

Though it got love at festivals like Cannes and New York, it's facing tough competition from movies like Saiyaara.