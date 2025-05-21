What's the story

Filmmaker Kiran Rao will join the international jury of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), which will be held from June 13 to 22.

"It's an honor to be part of a festival that champions international cinema and storytelling. I look forward to experiencing the wide range of voices and perspectives on screen, and to engaging with my fellow jurors from around the world," said Rao in a press note.