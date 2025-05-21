Kiran Rao to judge films at Shanghai International Film Festival
What's the story
Filmmaker Kiran Rao will join the international jury of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), which will be held from June 13 to 22.
"It's an honor to be part of a festival that champions international cinema and storytelling. I look forward to experiencing the wide range of voices and perspectives on screen, and to engaging with my fellow jurors from around the world," said Rao in a press note.
Jury details
Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore to lead jury panel
Rao will join a stellar panel of illustrious voices of world cinema, headed by the Oscar-winning director and screenwriter Giuseppe Tornatore of Cinema Paradiso fame.
Joining the jury are celebrated film personalities such as Argentine filmmaker Ivan Fund, Chinese actor-director Huang Bo, Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos, Chinese director-documentary filmmaker Yang Lina, and acclaimed Chinese actor Yong Mei.
This diverse lineup promises rich perspectives in the film festival's deliberations.
Directorial success
Rao's recent film 'Laapataa Ladies' received critical acclaim
Rao's latest directorial, Laapataa Ladies, has received critical acclaim and several awards. In a past interview with ANI, she opened up about her creative process behind Laapataa Ladies.
Despite working with a modest budget and no big stars, Rao was confident about the film's content and trusted her team.
She said, "We stayed within a realistic daira (boundaries) because we knew we didn't have stars."
Film synopsis
'Laapataa Ladies' plot and cast details
Set in rural India in 2001, Laapataa Ladies revolves around two young brides who go missing on a train journey. The story follows a police officer as he investigates their disappearance.
Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan play pivotal roles in the film.
Rao's faith in her team's capabilities and the film's content has been proven right with its achievement after its OTT release.