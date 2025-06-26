Why Shruti Haasan almost quit acting after her Bollywood debut

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan , who has worked in several South Indian and Hindi films, recently revealed that she almost quit acting after her Bollywood debut. In a recent episode of In the Ring with Filmfare, she opened up about her first film being a "smashing disaster" and how it made her rethink her career choice. Haasan revealed she wasn't sure if she should keep pursuing acting after her debut flop.

Career shift 'I will collect enough money and move...': Haasan Before Haasan became a household name, she had other plans. She thought, "I will collect enough money and move out and go back to rock and roll baby." However, after she got another chance to star in a movie, she re-evaluated her choices. A friend named Krishnan played a crucial role in this change by telling her, "Macha that was terrible, you were terrible in it. Either you do it properly or you don't do it."

Passion rekindled How her passion for acting helped her overcome the setback Haasan's friend's words made her reflect on her passion for cinema and acting. She took it upon herself to improve and eventually fell in love with acting. She described this newfound passion as finding "true love." Despite her rocky start, Haasan is a veteran actor and household name in the industry today.