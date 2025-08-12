Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on dating Dhanush: 'Just a good...'

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has finally addressed the ongoing speculation about her relationship with Tamil superstar Dhanush . The rumors started after they were seen together at various events and shared social media interactions, including a video of Thakur singing one of Dhanush's songs. However, she has now dismissed these claims as baseless and emphasized their friendship.

Statement Thakur finds the rumors amusing In a recent interview with Only Kollywood, Thakur said, "Dhanush is just a good friend to me." "I am aware that there has been a lot of news about the two of us being linked together recently. I just found it funny when I saw it." The speculation was further fueled by Dhanush's attendance at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening, Thakur's latest release.

Clarification Thakur cleared the air about Dhanush's attendance at 'SoS2' screening Thakur also clarified that it was actor Ajay Devgn who invited Dhanush to the Son of Sardaar 2 screening. She said, "Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him." This statement further dispelled any assumptions about a romantic link between her and Dhanush.

Friendship timeline Rumors gained momentum after this The rumors of a romantic relationship between Thakur and Dhanush first surfaced when she attended the wrap-up party for his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. Their apparent camaraderie at this event caught fans' attention, especially after a video of Thakur singing Dhanush's viral track went online. Adding fuel to the gossip, Thakur also started following Dhanush's sisters on Instagram.