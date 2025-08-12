Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on dating Dhanush: 'Just a good...'
Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has finally addressed the ongoing speculation about her relationship with Tamil superstar Dhanush. The rumors started after they were seen together at various events and shared social media interactions, including a video of Thakur singing one of Dhanush's songs. However, she has now dismissed these claims as baseless and emphasized their friendship.
In a recent interview with Only Kollywood, Thakur said, "Dhanush is just a good friend to me." "I am aware that there has been a lot of news about the two of us being linked together recently. I just found it funny when I saw it." The speculation was further fueled by Dhanush's attendance at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening, Thakur's latest release.
Thakur also clarified that it was actor Ajay Devgn who invited Dhanush to the Son of Sardaar 2 screening. She said, "Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him." This statement further dispelled any assumptions about a romantic link between her and Dhanush.
The rumors of a romantic relationship between Thakur and Dhanush first surfaced when she attended the wrap-up party for his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. Their apparent camaraderie at this event caught fans' attention, especially after a video of Thakur singing Dhanush's viral track went online. Adding fuel to the gossip, Thakur also started following Dhanush's sisters on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Dhanush has kept his personal life under wraps. He was previously married to director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, with whom he shares two children, Linga and Yatra. The couple divorced in 2022 after 18 years of marriage. On the work front, Thakur is currently busy with several upcoming projects, including action drama Dacoit and romance-comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. She was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Devgn.