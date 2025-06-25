Kajol felt left out filming 'Ishq' amid Aamir-Juhi's 'close-knit' group

Kajol , who starred in the 1997 comedy Ishq alongside Aamir Khan , Juhi Chawla , and Ajay Devgn , recently opened up about her experience on set. In a recent interview with The Mashable, she revealed feeling isolated as Chawla and Khan shared a close bond with director Indra Kumar. This left her and Devgn feeling like outsiders.

Set dynamics 'Aamir was very friendly with director, and so was Juhi' Kajol said, "Aamir was very friendly with the director, and so was Juhi." "So these three were a close-knit group, and then there was Ajay and me." She added, "And eventually, it was just me. There were certain days on set when I was not willing to talk to anybody."

Filming challenges 'Can't be talking to all of them at all times' The film took a whopping 300 days to wrap up, which reportedly made things even more difficult for Kajol. "We spent 300 days together. That film took 300 days to be made. We have no idea what we did for so many days," she said. "We used to spend 8-10 hours on set every day. I can't be talking to all of them at all times."

Relationship development Kajol and Devgn grew closer during 'Ishq' Despite feeling left out, Kajol and Devgn's bond grew stronger during Ishq. They had previously worked together in 1995's Hulchul, but this film brought them closer. They got married two years after Ishq's release in 1999 and have been married for 26 years.