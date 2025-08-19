Indian Railways introduces air-like baggage rules for train passengers

The Indian Railways is set to introduce stringent baggage regulations for train passengers, similar to those in air travel. Under the proposed rules, passengers will have to weigh their luggage at key railway stations using electronic weighing machines. Those with excess weight or oversized luggage will be charged additional fees or penalties. The new regulations will apply only at major stations under the North Central Railway (NCR) zone initially.

Allowances and penalties Baggage allowances will differ by class Baggage allowances will differ by class, with AC First Class allowed 70kg, AC Two Tier 50kg, AC Three Tier and Sleeper Class 40kg, and General Class 35kg. Passengers with oversized luggage that disrupts onboard space may be penalized even if their bags are within weight limits. "The move is aimed at ensuring a more efficient and comfortable travel experience," explained Himanshu Shukla, senior divisional commercial manager of NCR's Prayagraj division.

Station upgrades Redeveloped stations to have premium single-brand stores Redeveloped stations will soon have premium single-brand stores selling clothing, footwear, electronics, and travel accessories. The initiative aims to improve passenger convenience and increase revenue while giving stations an airport-like feel. Prayagraj Junction is undergoing a massive redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme with an investment of ₹960 crore. The project includes world-class amenities such as spacious waiting lounges, high-speed Wi-Fi, solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting facilities, automated ticket vending machines and digital information displays.