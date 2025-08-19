Mumbai on red alert as heavy rain lashes city India Aug 19, 2025

Mumbai just saw some intense rain—Vikhroli got 139.5mm in 12 hours, while Santacruz and Juhu both crossed 120mm.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Konkan and central Maharashtra ghats, warning of more heavy rain through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi is gearing up for thunderstorms and moderate showers in busy spots like Kashmiri Gate and Rajiv Chowk.