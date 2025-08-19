Mumbai on red alert as heavy rain lashes city
Mumbai just saw some intense rain—Vikhroli got 139.5mm in 12 hours, while Santacruz and Juhu both crossed 120mm.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Konkan and central Maharashtra ghats, warning of more heavy rain through Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi is gearing up for thunderstorms and moderate showers in busy spots like Kashmiri Gate and Rajiv Chowk.
Maharashtra's weather woes
The downpour in Maharashtra is thanks to shifting monsoon systems, with Chief Minister Fadnavis sharing that some areas got 177mm of rain in just a few hours.
Such heavy rainfall typically leads to waterlogging and traffic jams in Mumbai.
Several districts remain under red or orange alerts till August 21.
Meanwhile, in Delhi
Delhi started Tuesday with light showers—humidity hit a sticky 97%—and more storms are on the way.
On the bright side, air quality is still decent (AQI: 90), so it's not all gloomy news for the capital right now.