Nehru's biggest blunder? Nadda on Indus Treaty, Modi's IWT suspension India Aug 19, 2025

BJP president JP Nadda has called out former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, saying it was "one of Nehru's biggest blunders" that handed 80% of the Indus basin waters to Pakistan and put India's water security at risk.

Nadda pointed out that Nehru barely discussed the deal in Parliament—just a short session two months later.

He praised Prime Minister Modi's move to suspend the treaty, calling it a much-needed correction.