Nehru's biggest blunder? Nadda on Indus Treaty, Modi's IWT suspension
BJP president JP Nadda has called out former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, saying it was "one of Nehru's biggest blunders" that handed 80% of the Indus basin waters to Pakistan and put India's water security at risk.
Nadda pointed out that Nehru barely discussed the deal in Parliament—just a short session two months later.
He praised Prime Minister Modi's move to suspend the treaty, calling it a much-needed correction.
IWT history: Treaty split rivers between India and Pakistan
The IWT was brokered by the World Bank to split rivers between India and Pakistan.
While Nehru saw it as a political compromise, critics—including Atal Bihari Vajpayee—warned about giving up too much without enough safeguards.
The brief debate in Parliament back in 1960 highlighted worries over Punjab's water needs and costs.
Nadda's views on past treaties
Nadda is the current BJP president and is known for his strong nationalist stance.
He often takes aim at past government decisions on security and foreign policy—his latest remarks on the IWT fit with his party's view that India lost out strategically with this deal.