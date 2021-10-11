Decoding the stats of Leylah Fernandez in 2021

US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez advanced to the last 16 at the Indian Wells Masters after defeating ninth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The Canadian staged a terrific comeback to win the third-round clash 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Fernandez extended her winning streak against the Top 20 opponents to five. She will now face Shelby Rogers for a place in the quarter-finals. Here are her stats.

Fernandez is 25-16 in the season

Fernandez has a win-loss record of 25-16 in the ongoing season. Before the Indian Wells, she reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open. The Canadian suffered a straight-set defeat to British teenager Emma Raducanu in the biggest match of her career. In March, Fernandez defeated Viktorija Golubic to win the WTA 250 event in Mexico.

Fernandez won her maiden WTA title in Monterrey

Fernandez rose to prominence at the Monterrey Open, earlier this year. She overcame Coco Vandeweghe, Kristina Kucova, Viktoria Kuzmova, and Sara Sorribes Tormo to reach the final. Fernandez defeated Golubic in the final to win the first WTA title of her career. The former didn't drop a set throughout the tournament. Notably, Fernandez was the youngest player in the main draw.

Fernandez defeated several marquee players at the US Open

Fernandez was deemed a dark horse ahead of the 2021 US Open. She wreaked havoc in the main draw, having defeated third seed Naomi Osaka (third round) and former world number one Angelique Kerber (fourth round). The Canadian then trounced fifth seed Elina Svitolina to reach her maiden major semi-finals. Fernandez reached her first major final with a win over second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Fernandez achieved this feat at the US Open

Fernandez defeated three of the top five seeds at the US Open. It was just the third time in the Open Era that a woman achieved this feat at this Slam. In the grand finale, Fernandez lost to Raducanu in straight sets.

Fernandez is making her Indian Wells Masters debut

Fernandez entered the BNP Paribas Open as the 23rd seed. The 19-year-old is making her Indian Wells debut. She claimed a one-sided victory (6-2, 6-3) over Alize Cornet in the second round. The former then beat French Open runner-up Pavlyuchenkova in the third round. America's Shelby Rogers awaits Fernandez in the last 16 clash. The former beat Irina-Camelia Begu in the third round.