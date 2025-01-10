2024-25 NBA: Ranking top five offensive leaders (highest total points)
What's the story
As the 2024-25 NBA season unfolds, several players are dominating the offensive side of the game.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently surpassed 1,000 points while also setting a new franchise record with a 15-game win streak.
In this article, we rank the top five leaders in total points so far, showcasing the players who have been the most consistent and impactful.
#1
Sahi Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder (1,126 points)
As mentioned the Thunder just set a franchise record for the longest winning streak (15 games).
However, their MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) stands atop the list with the most points in total with 1,126 points across 36 games.
Notably, he is the first and only player to have crossed the 1,000 points mark this season so far, with two 45-point games so far.
#2
Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets (977 points)
The three-time and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic stands second on this list closing trailing SGA.
Meanwhile, the current MVP frontrunner has amassed 977 points across just 31 games (lowest games on this list) missing a few due to injury.
Additionally, he also boasts a 55.5 field goal percentage (highest on this list), and 47.3% accuracy from behind the arc.
#3
Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics (957 points)
The reigning NBA Champion, Boston Celtics are having a great season while holding second in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, their star player Jayson Tatum stands third on the list of most total points on the back of his 957 points.
Overall, he has played 34 games (second lowest on this list) with a field goal accuracy of 46.3% including a 43-point game.
#4
Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves (950 points)
The fifth-year Timberwolves forward stands fourth on this list thanks to his 950 points.
Meanwhile, Edwards has played 37 games (most on this list) and boasts a field goal accuracy of 44.1% including some clutch plays so far.
Overall, he also has a 42.7% accuracy from behind the arc including a stellar 53-point game vs the Detroit Pistons this month.
#5
De'Aaron Fox - Sacramento Kings (933 points)
The Kings' star guard rounds out the top five of this list on the back of his 933 points across 35 points (second-lowest games played).
Notably, he was also the first player to hit the 60-point mark this season and also set the Kings' franchise record for most points in a single game.
Additionally, he also boasts several 20+ point games this season.