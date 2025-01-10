What's the story

As the 2024-25 NBA season unfolds, several players are dominating the offensive side of the game.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently surpassed 1,000 points while also setting a new franchise record with a 15-game win streak.

In this article, we rank the top five leaders in total points so far, showcasing the players who have been the most consistent and impactful.