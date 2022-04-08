Sports

Europa League, Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 08, 2022

Ferran Torres scored for Barca versus Frankfurt (Photo credit: Twitter/@EuropaLeague)

Spanish club Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals tie. After a goalless first half Ansgar Knauff put Frankfurt ahead in the 48th minute. However, Ferran Torres leveled for the visitors in the 66th minute. Frankfurt played with 10 men after Tuta was sent off in the 78th minute.

Match How did the match pan out?

Both side has decent chances in the first half with Frankfurt having a penalty getting rule out. Torres drew a superb save from Kevin Trapp as well. Knauff gave Frankfurt the lead after half-time with a shot on the half-volley from a corner. Barca saw Torres equalize with a brilliant team display on offer. Tuta was sent off for a rash challenge on Pedri.

Numbers Here are the key numbers

Barcelona, who were ousted from the Champions League, are unbeaten on the road in the Europa League, having won both their away games prior to this encounter (W2 D1). Notably, Barcelona are now unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions. Torres has now been directly involved in six goals in his last five games for Barcelona (G4 A2).

Opta stats Notable records scripted in the match

Frankfurt are currently unbeaten in nine games against Spanish opponents in Europe (W5 D4). They are also unbeaten in five games at home (W2 D3). Barca have conceded 14 goals in their last four games against German sides in Europe. Notably, all three games prior to this have been against Bayern Munich. Excluding Bayern, Barca are unbeaten in 22 matches against German sides.

Information West Ham held by Lyon

In the other quarter-final games, RB Leipzing and Atalanta played out a 1-1 draw. 10-man West Ham United were held by Lyon 1-1. Meanwhile, Sporting Braga beat Rangers 1-0.