Aryan was 'deliberately targeted' in drug case: NCB vigilance committee

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 19, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

NCB had nabbed Aryan Khan after a raid at a rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship last year

The vigilance panel of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) submitted its report on Tuesday, where it pointed out the irregularities and suspicious behavior in the investigation of the Cordelia Cruises drug bust case. It has been mentioned in the report that seven to eight investigating officers "deliberately targeted" Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested last year in the case.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan came under the scanner as it was alleged that he participated in a drugs-on-cruise party.

The NCB claimed that he was linked to "international drug trafficking."

The star kid was finally issued a clean chit following a highly publicized trial.

The investigation was initially headed by Sameer Wankhede, who was removed from the case in November after being mired in an extortion case.

Details Irregularities and suspicious behavior flagged

NCB's vigilance team probing the case proceedings submitted its inquiry report at the agency's Delhi headquarters. The report mentioned that "many shortcomings were found in the investigation." "Mumbai NCB was headed by Sameer Wankhede when the case was being probed. The NCB has flagged irregularities and suspicious behavior on the part of seven to eight officers of the agency," the report added.

Information Reason behind deliberate targeting yet to be found

The report also stated that Khan was "targeted" during the proceedings. "The vigilance team of NCB found in its investigation that the Aryan Khan case was not investigated properly as Aryan Khan was deliberately targeted and why it was done is not yet known," the NCB report said. Besides, deficiencies were seen in the investigation of other cases, per the NCB report.

Significance NCB recommended action against said officers

The vigilance team recommended that action be taken against the officers posted in the unit of Mumbai NCB. To recall, the Union Home Affairs Ministry directed competent authorities in May to take appropriate action against Wankhede for his "shoddy" investigation into the cruise ship drug bust case. A probe was also sought in relation to his forged caste certificate, which concluded in August.