Will Kiara lead Meena Kumari biopic? Director breaks silence

Kiara Advani is in talks to star in a biopic on legendary actor Meena Kumari , director Siddharth P Malhotra confirmed in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. The film, titled Kamal Aur Meena, will delve into the love story of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and Kumari, and will be produced by Saregama and the Amrohi family. If finalized, this will be Advani's first project after her pregnancy.

Casting details Amrohi's son also revealed that Advani is the frontrunner Amrohi's son Tajdar told the portal, "She hasn't been signed as yet. But she is likely to play my mother." Malhotra added, "Kiara is in consideration. But I will lock in the casting in August. For now, I am off to the USA for a month."

Film details 'Kamal Aur Meena is my Romeo & Juliet...' Malhotra added, "Casting for Meena Kumari ji part is relatively easy. The harder part is casting for Kamal Amrohi Saab. I need to lock in the hero first. I will lock in Meena ji only after I find the perfect Kamal Amrohi." He added, "Kamal Aur Meena is my Romeo & Juliet on the love between the greatest director-actress pair of Indian cinema." Malhotra has previously helmed Maharaj and Hichki.