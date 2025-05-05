What's the story

Mohanlal and Shobhana's newest Malayalam film Thudarum has fallen prey to piracy.

The movie, which was released on April 25, 2025, was illegally screened on a tourist bus between Vagamon and Malappuram.

A student on the bus noticed the unauthorized screening and sent a video of it to actor Binu Pappu on Facebook.

Upset with the incident, the film's producer, M Renjith, plans to take legal action against the culprits.