Tourist bus caught playing pirated 'Thudarum'; producer to sue
What's the story
Mohanlal and Shobhana's newest Malayalam film Thudarum has fallen prey to piracy.
The movie, which was released on April 25, 2025, was illegally screened on a tourist bus between Vagamon and Malappuram.
A student on the bus noticed the unauthorized screening and sent a video of it to actor Binu Pappu on Facebook.
Upset with the incident, the film's producer, M Renjith, plans to take legal action against the culprits.
Piracy menace
Film is doing well at the box office despite piracy
While the exact proceedings of the case are not known, local reports suggest that Renjith has promised strict action against the perpetrators.
This comes at a time when every major release risks getting pirated within hours of its release. Despite stern warnings from authorities, piracy runs unabated.
Meanwhile, Thudarum continues to do well in the theaters despite the piracy debacle.
It has collected ₹71 crore in 10 days.
Film details
'Thudarum' is a Malayalam crime thriller film
Thudarum has been doing well, thanks to positive word of mouth and Mohanlal's charisma.
The Malayalam crime thriller features Mohanlal as Shanmugham aka Benz, a taxi driver whose life turns upside down when the police seize his prized car.
The plot thickens when Benz unknowingly gets involved in a crime, only to later find out that the police might be involved in the death of his son.