Bring Meghan's aesthetic to your home with 'As ever' products

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, has officially launched the first alcoholic offering of her lifestyle brand, As ever . The debut product is a 2023 Napa Valley Rosé. The launch took place on Tuesday, a significant date as it marks both the birthday of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana , and the anniversary of when Prince Harry and Markle first started talking.

Brand expansion The rosé is priced at $30 per bottle The 2023 Napa Valley Rosé incorporates Cabernet Sauvignon, Mourvèdre, Grenache, and Syrah varietals. A sparkling wine made using the Méthode Champenoise process is also in the works. The rosé is a blend of Napa Valley grapes with a pale blush color and gentle minerality. It has notes of soft stone fruit and a lingering finish, priced at $30 per bottle.

New offerings Markle announced the wine's launch on June 20 Markle had announced the launch of the rosé on June 20, along with As ever's summer drop. This included two new products: an Apricot Spread for $9 and Orange Blossom Honey for $28. The honey has floral notes and citrus undertones. The brand was launched in February in association with Netflix as a rebranding of her previous American Riviera Orchard label. The same design aesthetic was on display in her With Love, Meghan show.