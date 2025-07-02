Bring Meghan's aesthetic to your home with 'As ever' products
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has officially launched the first alcoholic offering of her lifestyle brand, As ever. The debut product is a 2023 Napa Valley Rosé. The launch took place on Tuesday, a significant date as it marks both the birthday of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and the anniversary of when Prince Harry and Markle first started talking.
Brand expansion
The rosé is priced at $30 per bottle
The 2023 Napa Valley Rosé incorporates Cabernet Sauvignon, Mourvèdre, Grenache, and Syrah varietals. A sparkling wine made using the Méthode Champenoise process is also in the works. The rosé is a blend of Napa Valley grapes with a pale blush color and gentle minerality. It has notes of soft stone fruit and a lingering finish, priced at $30 per bottle.
New offerings
Markle announced the wine's launch on June 20
Markle had announced the launch of the rosé on June 20, along with As ever's summer drop. This included two new products: an Apricot Spread for $9 and Orange Blossom Honey for $28. The honey has floral notes and citrus undertones. The brand was launched in February in association with Netflix as a rebranding of her previous American Riviera Orchard label. The same design aesthetic was on display in her With Love, Meghan show.
Personal touch
'As ever' means 'as it's always been'
The name 'As ever' holds a special meaning for Markle. In an Instagram post announcing the brand, she explained that it means "as it's always been" or "in the same way as always." She wrote, "If you've followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you'll know this couldn't be truer for me." The brand is an extension of her passions: food, gardening, entertaining, and thoughtful living.