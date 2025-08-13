The roles that cemented Elisabeth Moss's drama crown

If drama has a face, it's Elisabeth Moss. The actor has been captivating audiences with her performances and her ability to make the most complex of characters seem real. From horror to sci-fi, the actor has done it all, but it's the dramas that have gotten attention. Here are some of the best dramas starring Moss.

#1 'The Handmaid's Tale' impact In The Handmaid's Tale, Moss plays the role of June Osborne, a woman surviving a dystopian world. Her performance is nothing short of brilliant, with its depth and emotional intensity earning her multiple awards. The series has highlighted societal issues, and Moss's portrayal has been pivotal to it all. Her ability to show resilience and vulnerability at the same time makes this role one of her most memorable.

#2 'Mad Men' character exploration Moss became a household name for her portrayal of Peggy Olson in Mad Men. As Peggy transforms from secretary to copywriter, Moss captures the intricacies of ambition and growth in a male-dominated industry. Not only did this role prove her mettle as an actor, it also brought to light themes of gender dynamics in the workplace in the 1960s.

#3 Psychological depth in 'Her Smell' In Her Smell, Moss tackles the tough role of Becky Something, a punk rock musician battling addiction. The film explores themes of fame and self-destruction, with Moss giving a raw performance that highlights Becky's rollercoaster ride. The way she nails her part is both unsettling and captivating, showcasing her willingness to explore the darker side of characters.