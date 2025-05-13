What's the story

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order in relation to prescription drugs. Now, US drug prices have to match the lowest rates paid by other developed countries.

This may have wide-ranging implications, especially for generic drug exporters like India.

Trump's order could pressure global pharmaceutical companies to cut US-branded drug prices by as much as two-thirds.

This could force Indian generic drug manufacturers to further slash their prices to remain competitive in the American market.