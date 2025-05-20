Mysore Rajamata donates 100kg silver lamps to Tirumala temple
What's the story
Mysore Rajamata Pramoda Devi Wodeyar has donated two massive silver Akhanda Deepams to the Tirumala temple.
The donation was made on May 19 at a ceremonial event held at Ranganayakula Mandapam in the temple complex.
Each of these sacred lamps weighs around 50kg and is made of pure silver. They are meant to be lit continuously in the sanctum sanctorum, representing the eternal divine light of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.
Historical significance
Donation revives centuries-old Mysore royal tradition
The donation of these silver lamps by Rajamata Pramoda Devi Wodeyar revives a tradition that dates back nearly 300 years.
Records from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) show that a Maharaja of Mysore had donated similar Akhandas to the temple.
The act is a continuation of the spiritual bond between the Mysore royal family and Lord Venkateswara Swamy, reaffirming their devotion to Srivaru.
Personal fulfillment
Rajamata expresses joy over donation
After the offering, Rajamata Pramoda Devi expressed her happiness and satisfaction.
She said it was an honor to offer the same kind of sacred lamps once presented by her ancestors.
"It was a divine blessing and personal spiritual fulfillment," she said, adding that this act reaffirms her family's enduring devotion to Srivaru.
Spiritual significance
Akhanda Deepam: A sacred symbol in Vaishnavite tradition
The Akhanda Deepam, or eternal lamp, is a sacred symbol in the Vaishnavite tradition. In Tirumala, it embodies Lord Venkateswara and is kept constantly burning in the inner sanctum of the temple.
The flame represents knowledge and divine light, while the oil or ghee used symbolizes human vices purified through spiritual knowledge.
Though there's no definitive record of when it was first lit, many believe it has been burning for centuries since Satavahana times.