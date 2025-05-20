What's the story

Mysore Rajamata Pramoda Devi Wodeyar has donated two massive silver Akhanda Deepams to the Tirumala temple.

The donation was made on May 19 at a ceremonial event held at Ranganayakula Mandapam in the temple complex.

Each of these sacred lamps weighs around 50kg and is made of pure silver. They are meant to be lit continuously in the sanctum sanctorum, representing the eternal divine light of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.