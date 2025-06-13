What's the story

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed "severe punishment" against Israel following a series of airstrikes that targeted its nuclear facilities and long-range missile capabilities.

The strikes killed several military commanders, including Hossein Salami, the chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's armed forces chief of staff.

Khamenei condemned the attack as a crime committed by Israel with its "wicked and...blood-stained hand," adding the country has revealed its malicious nature by striking residential centers.