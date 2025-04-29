US Navy's $60 million-worth jet falls overboard from aircraft carrier
What's the story
An F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet of the United States Navy has been lost at sea after it fell off the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.
The accident happened while it was being towed within the hangar bay, the US Navy said in an official statement.
Each F/A-18 fighter jet costs over $60 million, according to the US Navy.
Evasive action
Incident linked to evasive maneuver against Houthi fire
Preliminary reports indicate that the USS Truman's hard turn to avoid Houthi fire caused the fighter jet to fall off.
Yemen's Houthi rebels took responsibility for a drone and missile attack on the carrier, which was operating in the Red Sea as part of a significant US military operation against them.
The Navy confirmed all personnel aboard are safe, and one sailor sustained only minor injuries.
Investigation
Investigation launched into aircraft loss
The Navy's statement explained the situation, saying, "The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard."
It also said that sailors who were towing the aircraft quickly cleared themselves before it went over.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Carrier specifications
USS Truman: A powerhouse of the US Navy
The USS Harry S. Truman, one of the Nimitz-class carriers, is almost 1,100 feet in length and displaces close to 100,000 tons.
However, it is shockingly nimble, with the two nuclear reactors powering four propeller shafts. The carriers can reach speeds of over 55km/h.
The particulars of the turn that the Truman made to avoid the Houthi fire haven't been revealed yet.
Ongoing conflict
Houthi rebels continue to target US Navy
The Truman Carrier Strike Group was in the Red Sea at the time of the incident and continues to be fully mission capable, the Navy said.
The carrier has frequently been targeted by Houthi attacks.
In February, it had collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Egypt, but no injuries were reported.
Another F/A-18 from the Truman was accidentally shot down by the cruiser USS Gettysburg in December.
However, both pilots ejected safely.
Retaliation
Houthi rebels react to US military action
The Houthi rebels started targeting US warships after the US Navy intervened and prevented them from hitting commercial ships heading to Israel.
In the past weeks, the Trump administration has ramped up airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, leading to retaliatory threats against US warships.
The Houthis have vowed not to stop their operations supporting Palestinians until Israeli aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.