India PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 04:26 pm

PM Modi has attended several events and rallies in UP in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders also attended the event. The PM said the project will generate employment and contribute to the state's development. Upon completion of work, the expressway will become the longest in UP.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 594-kilometer-long expressway will connect the western and eastern parts of UP. It is crucial for PM Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it will add to the party's development narrative ahead of the UP Assembly elections. Polls in UP are due to be held in early 2022 and will set the stage for the next general elections in 2024.

Quote What PM Modi said about project

"The modern infrastructure coming up in UP today shows how resources are utilized. You have seen how public's money was used earlier. But today, UP's money is being used for its development," PM Modi said on Saturday, apparently attacking previous governments.

Details Delhi to Prayagraj in 7 hours

Representational image.

The expressway will start near Bijauli village in Meerut and go up to Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through several districts including Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, and Pratapgarh. It is expected to cut travel time between Delhi and Prayagraj to seven hours. The project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 36,200 crore.

Features 6 lanes, 7 overbridges, airstrip, and more

The six-lane expressway will be expandable up to eight lanes. The project will feature a 3.75-meter-wide service road for the commute of residents living in nearby villages. There will be nine public convenience centers, seven railway overbridges, 14 major and 126 minor bridges, as well as 381 underpasses on the expressway. Further, it will have a 3.5-kilometer-long airstrip for emergency take-off and landing situations.

Other details PM Modi in election mode

Image source: Twitter.com/narendramodi.

The Ganga Expressway was approved in November last year and will likely be ready for operations by 2024. Separately, PM Modi has attended several inauguration events and other rallies in UP in the run-up to the upcoming state Assembly elections. Earlier this year, he had inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway and laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport in Jewar.