How Jos Buttler was awestruck by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's bat swing
What's the story
Star England batter Jos Buttler has heaped praises on Rajasthan Royals's prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
The 14-year-old batter left a lasting impression on Buttler during the 2025 Indian Premier League season.
He was particularly awed by Suryavanshi's record-breaking innings against Gujarat Titans, where he scored a blistering century in just 35 balls.
Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket.
Record-breaking feat
Buttler on Suryavanshi's GT performance
Buttler was particularly taken aback by the sheer power of Suryavanshi's hitting.
He said, "You know, our bowling attack consists of Mohammed Siraj, a brilliant international bowler, Prasidh Krishna, an international bowler, Rashid Khan, the best T20 bowler — and he just... the scale of the sixes."
Buttler added that they weren't just clearing boundaries but were big sixes.
Run
Incredible run in IPL 2025
Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to feature in the IPL, also became the tournament's youngest centurion.
The 14-year-old scored a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, the second-fastest ton in IPL history.
In just seven innings, Suryavanshi scored an impressive 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 (50: 1).
No other batter who faced at least 100 deliveries this year had a better strike rate.
Information
Suryavanshi's massive record
At 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi became the the youngest-ever centurion in T20s. As per Cricbuzz, he broke the record of Vijay Zol, who slammed a ton (18y 118d) against Mumbai in 2013. Suryavanshi also slammed the fastest IPL century for an Indian batter.
Mature knock
How Suryavanshi impressed Buttler with knock against CSK
Buttler was also impressed by Suryavanshi's mature knock against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The RR teenager scored 57 off 33 balls, showing a lot of maturity and character. He played out the early overs before breaking the shackles.
Buttler said he was watching on TV and was blown away by Suryavanshi's control over his game.
High praise
Buttler makes a huge statement
Buttler went on to make a huge statement by comparing Suryavanshi's bat swing to two cricketing legends.
He said, "The 100 was incredible, right? He went for every ball. It was like, no fear. Whereas that next knock, it was like — a seasoned pro, just taking down great bowlers."
He added that Suryavanshi has an amazing bat swing like Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara.
Information
India U-19 call-up for England tour
Suryavanshi's remarkable IPL performance earned him a spot in the India Under-19 team for a multi-format tour of England. He will be playing under Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre, who made his debut for Chennai Super Kings this year.