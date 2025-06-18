Buttler was particularly taken aback by the sheer power of Suryavanshi's hitting.

He said, "You know, our bowling attack consists of Mohammed Siraj, a brilliant international bowler, Prasidh Krishna, an international bowler, Rashid Khan, the best T20 bowler — and he just... the scale of the sixes."

Buttler added that they weren't just clearing boundaries but were big sixes.