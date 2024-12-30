South Korea seeks arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon
South Korean authorities have sought a court warrant to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, along with police and military authorities, is probing if Yoon's brief martial law decree on December 3 amounted to rebellion. The probe also involves allegations of abuse of authority. Notably, this is the first time in South Korea's history an attempt has been made to detain a president before completing impeachment procedures.
Yoon's impeachment and its aftermath
Yoon's presidential powers were suspended after the National Assembly voted to impeach him on December 14. The impeachment came after he imposed martial law, which lasted only hours but plunged the country into political turmoil and disrupted diplomacy. The Constitutional Court is now deliberating whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment and formally remove him from office or reinstate him.
Yoon defends martial law decree, interim leadership changes
Yoon has defended his martial law decree as "a necessary act of governance," calling it a warning against the opposition Democratic Party. Separately, Parliament also impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over his reluctance to fill Constitutional Court vacancies. In the wake of these events, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok now serves as interim leader.