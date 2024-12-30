Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korea is in political turmoil after the impeachment of President Yoon for imposing a brief martial law, which he defends as a necessary act of governance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was also impeached for not filling Constitutional Court vacancies, leading to Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok stepping in as interim leader.

Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached in 2022

South Korea seeks arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:43 am Dec 30, 202410:43 am

What's the story South Korean authorities have sought a court warrant to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, along with police and military authorities, is probing if Yoon's brief martial law decree on December 3 amounted to rebellion. The probe also involves allegations of abuse of authority. Notably, this is the first time in South Korea's history an attempt has been made to detain a president before completing impeachment procedures.

Impeachment fallout

Yoon's impeachment and its aftermath

Yoon's presidential powers were suspended after the National Assembly voted to impeach him on December 14. The impeachment came after he imposed martial law, which lasted only hours but plunged the country into political turmoil and disrupted diplomacy. The Constitutional Court is now deliberating whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment and formally remove him from office or reinstate him.

Leadership transition

Yoon defends martial law decree, interim leadership changes

Yoon has defended his martial law decree as "a necessary act of governance," calling it a warning against the opposition Democratic Party. Separately, Parliament also impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over his reluctance to fill Constitutional Court vacancies. In the wake of these events, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok now serves as interim leader.