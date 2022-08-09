World

Karachi: Security guard kicks pregnant woman; incident captured on CCTV

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 09, 2022, 08:59 pm 2 min read

The security guard allegedly argued with the woman, too, before slapping and kicking her. The gruesome act was captured on CCTV camera.

A security guard has reportedly been arrested for kicking a pregnant woman outside an apartment building in Karachi, Pakistan, a country that reportedly ranks among the top in the world in the ill-treatment of women. The heinous act was caught on CCTV camera, which showed the now-arrested disgraceful guard kicking the woman with his boots so forcefully that she fell unconscious outside the building.

Context Why does this story matter?

This latest incident is yet another heinous act that exposes the lack of women's safety in Pakistan.

In June alone, 157 women were reportedly kidnapped, 112 were physically assaulted, and 91 were raped across the country.

Furthermore, like in any other patriarchal society, including India, most women there are reportedly just as misogynistic as men, owing to decades spent under the patriarchal spell.

Statement Sindh CM orders action against security guard

Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Pakistan's Sindh province, took cognizance of the Karachi incident and issued orders to take action against the guard. "How did the guard have the audacity to raise his hands at the woman and be violent?" the Sindh chief minister reportedly questioned. An investigation has been reportedly launched, and the accused guard has been arrested.

Details Details regarding the incident

The security guard allegedly even argued with the woman before slapping her. He reportedly kicked the woman in the face as she attempted to stand up after falling to the ground. The woman, identified as Sana in the first information report (FIR), reportedly works as a maid at the Noman Grand City apartment building located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 17, in Karachi.

Reason Why did the altercation take place?

Sana asked her son Sohai; to deliver her food at 3:00 am on Friday. When he tried to enter the apartment, however, Abdul Nasir, Adil Khan, and Mahmood Khalil—apartment union's office bearers—stopped him. "When I came down...Adil got angry and started abusing me... He asked the security guard to beat me. I am 5-6 months pregnant...I became unconscious due to the pain," she said.

Information Case filed under Pakistan Penal Code

The police have filed an FIR against the accused under the Pakistan Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman to outrage her modesty) and 337A(i) (engaging in an act with the intention of causing hurt to any person).