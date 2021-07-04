Records which Bhuvneshwar Kumar can break in Sri Lanka

Written by Parth Dhall

A second-string Indian side is set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in the upcoming white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The fast-bowling department will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will be staking a claim for the T20 World Cup. Bhuvneshwar last featured in the limited-overs leg against England at home. Here are the records he can break in Sri Lanka.

Career

A look at his international career

Bhuvneshwar is one of the few Indian pacers who can swing the ball both ways. In 117 ODIs, he has taken a total of 138 wickets. He has a stunning economy rate of 5.02 with the best haul of 5/42. The right-arm pacer also owns 45 scalps in 48 T20Is. In 21 Test matches for India, Bhuvneshwar has taken 63 wickets at 26.1.

Information

Bhuvneshwar could complete 150 ODI wickets

On the upcoming SL tour, Bhuvi could surpass Mohammed Shami (148) and R Ashwin (150) in terms of ODI wickets. The pace spearhead could become the 14th Indian bowler with 150 or more wickets in the format.

T20I

Bhuvneshwar set to attain this feat

Bhuvneshwar is presently India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (62), Jasprit Bumrah (59), and R Ashwin (52) on the tally. Bhuvi is set to become the fourth Indian bowler to take 50 or more wickets in the format (requires five scalps to do so). He will only be the second pacer to achieve this feat.

International

Bhuvi to touch 250-wicket mark across formats

Over the years, Bhuvneshwar has accounted for 246 wickets from 186 internationals at an average of 30.69. He has an economy-rate of 4.52 across formats. Bhuvi is set to complete 250 wickets in international cricket, a milestone accomplished by 17 other Indian bowlers. The tally is led by legendary spinner Anil Kumble, who owns 953 scalps for India in all three formats.