Last updated on Feb 23, 2021, 12:05 am

Samsung has introduced a new Mystic Navy color option for its premium Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7+ tablets in India. It joins the existing shades of Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze. The new color option has a deep blue matte finish on the rear side and runs on the latest One UI 3.1 software. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ offer a 120Hz display

The Tab S7 and S7+ feature a conventional display with proportionate bezels and a metal body. On the rear, they pack a dual camera unit. The former has an 11-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader while the latter sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800x1752 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint scanner. The tablets offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Information They sport a 13MP dual camera setup

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ pack a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, they offer an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The tablets are backed by a Snapdragon 865+ processor

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. They pack 8,000mAh and 10,090mAh batteries, respectively, with 45W fast-charging support. The tablets come with quad speakers, S Pen, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+: Pricing and availability