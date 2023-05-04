Lifestyle

Most spectacular national parks in Australia

Australia is home to about 500 national parks in total

Among the many things that Australia is famous for is its wildlife. The Australians' love and care for the animals is quite praiseworthy. Therefore, the country has as many as 500 national parks to its credit. Some of these parks offer brilliant and unique scenic views to visitors. Here are a few national parks that you must visit when in Australia.

Port Campbell National Park

Located near the Southern Ocean with lush greenery, this national park has some amazing rock formations to see. The limestone rock formations that are formed by the ocean have names such as Loch and Gorge, London Bridge, and Twelve Apostles. The visitors can also find orchids, and peregrine falcons, emus, black swans, and pelicans in the area.

Freycinet National Park

Situated in Tasmania, this national park offers visitors a peninsula of pink granite peaks, sandy white beaches, and exotic birdlife. People usually visit the park for birdwatching, sea kayaking, fishing, beachcombing, and other water activities. There are many other beautiful seaside spots along Freycinet's coast, including Sleepy Bay and Honeymoon Bay - which are considered Tasmania's most celebrated views.

Nambung National Park

Nambung is situated in Western Australia and is known for its serene lunar-like ecosystem and desert. The park is also known for its limestone formations, beaches of Hangover Bay and Kangaroo Point, and Lake Thetis where one can see living fossils. Nambung is home to around 176 species of animals. Here, one can find red kangaroos, dingoes, and humpback whales, among others.

Daintree National Park

One of the most popular national parks in Australia, Daintree has a diverse rainforest ecosystem that is filled with mangroves, swamps, exquisite waterfalls, and eucalyptus woodlands. In the middle of the park runs the Daintree River where you can find crocodiles. It is also home to various birds including the large and flightless cassowary bird.

Kakadu National Park

Kakadu National Park is known for its thundering waterfalls and rare ancient aboriginal rock art. Spanned across about 20,000 sq kilometers, visitors can enjoy a boat cruise on the Yellow River and experience the thrill of being surrounded by giant crocodiles. You can also spot animals like wallabies, dingoes, and bandicoots while exploring the park.