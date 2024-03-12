Next Article

What's the story OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, has officially responded to a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk. The tech mogul had accused OpenAI of deviating from its original mission and violating a supposed 'founding agreement.' In its legal response, OpenAI denies any agreement with Musk and suggests that the Tesla CEO is merely seeking to claim credit for the company's success. The firm asserts that Musk's allegations are "fictional" and that he abandoned the project when his wishes were not met.

Counter-claims

OpenAI accuses Elon Musk of abandoning project, seeking success

OpenAI further claims that Musk is now attempting to claim credit for OpenAI's technological advancements. The lawsuit states, "Seeing the remarkable technological advances OpenAI has achieved, Musk now wants that success for himself." This response marks the first legal rebuttal from OpenAI in relation to this lawsuit. Before this, OpenAI had posted a blog in which it stated that Musk wanted absolute control of the company, either through a merger with Tesla or by becoming the CEO.

Musk's claims

Why Musk is suing OpenAI

Musk initiated legal action against OpenAI alleging breaches of contract and unfair business practices. Musk's lawsuit contends that OpenAI's shift toward profit maximization for Microsoft contradicts the company's original mission to serve humanity free of cost. Following the lawsuit, OpenAI shared past communications between Musk and the company founders, revealing his previous support for a for-profit structure and suggesting a potential merger with Tesla.

Reaction

OpenAI expresses disappointment over Musk's lawsuit

