'What's Truth Social?' Musk after Trump calls his party 'ridiculous'  

The feud between Elon Musk and United States President Donald Trump has intensified over the Tesla CEO's new party, the America Party. After Trump slammed Musk for his plans to launch a "third political party," calling them "ridiculous," Musk responded on X, saying he had never heard of Truth Social, Trump's social media platform. "What's Truth Social?" Musk wrote in response to a user who shared Trump's post criticizing him. In another post, he added, "Never heard of it."

Political ambitions Musk's plans for America party Musk announced the formation of the America Party on Saturday, aiming to challenge the "Republican/Democrat uniparty" in future elections, in response to the passage of Trump's "big beautiful bill." He has been critical of Trump's tax cut and spending bill, calling it a potential bankruptcy for the country. The America Party, however, is yet to be registered with the Federal Election Commission.

Economic concerns Musk slams Trump's spending bill Musk has also slammed Trump's spending bill for adding to the federal budget deficit. He asked, "What the heck was the point of DOGE if he's just going to increase the debt by $5 trillion??" According to Reuters, the bill's critics have said that it would damage the US economy by significantly adding to the federal budget deficit.