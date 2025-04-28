What's the story

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has cracked down on stock broker Patel Wealth Advisors Pvt Ltd (PWAPL) for "spoofing."

The practice involves placing large, fake orders, which are visible to the public, but much lower than the market price. The idea is to create a false sense of demand.

SEBI's investigation found PWAPL indulged in such activities across 173 scrips over 292 scrip-days, resulting in 621 unique spoofing instances.