What's the story

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced a major change in its law on boundary catches, making the controversial 'bunny hop' illegal.

The new rule will be included in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) playing conditions later this month, while the MCC's laws will be updated in October 2026.

The updated law states that an airborne fielder can only touch the ball once beyond the boundary and must return inside for a catch to be considered fair.