After six hikes, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) stopped its rate-hike cycle to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday. Das said India's GDP grew 7% in 2022-23, indicating resilient economic conditions amid a renewed phase of global turbulence. He underscored that the MPC was ready to act if the situation warranted.
Why does this story matter?
- The RBI hiked the repo rate six consecutive times since May 2022, with the last increase being in February during MPC's last policy review for the fiscal year 2022-23.
- The MPC has increased the key rate by 250 basis points or 2.5% since May last year.
- The repo rate is the interest rate that the RBI charges commercial banks while lending them money.
March's turbulence neutralized positive economic signs: Das
Das said that the year 2023 began on a promising note with improvements in supply conditions and economic activity. "In just about a few weeks in the month of March, this narrative has undergone a dramatic shift. The global economy is now witnessing a renewed phase of turbulence with fresh headwinds from the banking sector turmoil in some advanced economies, " he said.
Previous repo rate hikes didn't have desired impact
A State Bank of India's (SBI) research predicted a pause in the repo rate as the impact of the previous hikes reportedly did not percolate to the ground. The research highlighted concerns about a material slowdown in the affordable housing loan market and financial stability taking center stage. Tightening the repo rate beyond a certain level is likely to hurt growth.
GDP growth for FY24 predicted at 6.5%
Additionally, the MPC projected India's real GDP growth at 6.5% for the financial year 2024. The real GDP for the first quarter (Q1) of this financial year is forecast to grow at 7.8%, Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 6.1%, and Q4 at 5.9%. Das said that the RBI will remain focused on the withdrawal of monetary policy accommodation.