RBI hikes repo rate by 50bps, GDP pegged at 7.2%

It is the third hike by the RBI this fiscal year, and the highest since pre-COVID-19 times.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.40% on Friday, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced. This comes as the third hike by the central bank this fiscal year, and the highest since pre-COVID-19 times. The RBI also announced that real GDP growth for FY 2023 has been retained at 7.2%, with Q1 at 16.2%.

Suggesting that India's economy has been grappling with high inflation, Das added that the "country's financial sector remains well capitalized and the country's forex reserves provide insurance against global spillovers." Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation stood at 7.01% in June, the Governor informed. Inflation projection for FY 2023 was retained at 6.7% "on the assumption of normal monsoon and crude oil at $105/barrel."