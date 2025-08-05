'Metro In Dino' heads to Netflix: When, where to watch

Meanwhile, know more about film

Set in Mumbai and Delhi, the movie explores modern relationships through fresh characters while keeping the spirit of Basu's earlier hit "Life in a Metro."

With a cast featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, each story connects through themes of love and city life.

Pritam's music brings extra emotion to these intertwined tales—making this one to watch if you're into relatable urban stories with a strong soundtrack.