'Metro In Dino' heads to Netflix: When, where to watch
Anurag Basu's romantic drama "Metro In Dino," which hit theaters on July 4, 2025, is heading to Netflix—reportedly streaming from August 29, 2025.
The film has been getting attention for its heartfelt storytelling and standout music, so if you missed it in cinemas, now's your chance.
Meanwhile, know more about film
Set in Mumbai and Delhi, the movie explores modern relationships through fresh characters while keeping the spirit of Basu's earlier hit "Life in a Metro."
With a cast featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, each story connects through themes of love and city life.
Pritam's music brings extra emotion to these intertwined tales—making this one to watch if you're into relatable urban stories with a strong soundtrack.