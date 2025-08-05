'Dhadepa 2' tickets at ₹99 today/originally priced at ₹499: How to book Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

If you've been meaning to catch "Dhadak 2" on the big screen, now's your chance—tickets are just ₹99 today (August 5).

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, this romantic drama has been getting a lot of love for its honest storytelling and performances since it hit theaters on August 1.

The special price is meant to make the film more accessible and pack more seats.