'Dhadepa 2' tickets at ₹99 today/originally priced at ₹499: How to book
If you've been meaning to catch "Dhadak 2" on the big screen, now's your chance—tickets are just ₹99 today (August 5).
Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, this romantic drama has been getting a lot of love for its honest storytelling and performances since it hit theaters on August 1.
The special price is meant to make the film more accessible and pack more seats.
More about film and its cast ensemble
Alongside Chaturvedi and Dimri, you'll also spot Zakir Hussain and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles.
Backed by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures, "Dhadak 2" has managed to stand out even with tough competition at the box office. The limited-time ticket offer is expected to give its popularity an extra boost.